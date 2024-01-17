MLB Rumors: 4 Max Fried replacements the Braves should have lined up for 2025
The Atlanta Braves can't put off their starting rotation makeover much longer. Max Fried could leave next winter.
By Mark Powell
3. Braves could replace Max Fried by trading for Dylan Cease
Atlanta was mentioned as a plausible Dylan Cease destination this offseason, but the Chicago White Sox asking price was far too high. The Braves already traded a good number of their available assets this winter. In a separate deal with Chicago for Aaron Bummer, Anthopoulos reportedly suggested including Cease in a larger trade. That did not occur, as the White Sox wanted far more than just Vaughn Grissom. This is all per Jesse Rogers of ESPN:
"During negotiations and after completing a five-for-one deal for reliever Aaron Bummer, the Braves spoke to the White Sox about Cease, according to league sources. Chicago is in need of middle infielders, and second baseman Vaughn Grissom was on the table. But Getz stuck to his asking price and Atlanta couldn't offer the multiple high-end prospects needed to complete a trade."
A trade for Cease at this point in the offseason would be a surprise. Unless Atlanta suddenly switches gears on AJ Smith-Shawver and their top prospects, the Braves would be better served waiting on the White Sox to get desperate, and perhaps lower their asking price. For now, the Baltimore Orioles look like the far better option for Cease.