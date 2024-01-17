MLB Rumors: 4 Max Fried replacements the Braves should have lined up for 2025
The Atlanta Braves can't put off their starting rotation makeover much longer. Max Fried could leave next winter.
By Mark Powell
2. Braves could replace Max Fried with Shane Bieber
Another starting pitcher on the trade market, Shane Bieber and the Guardians are heading for a split. Bieber has lost some velocity on his fastball the past few seasons, and is set to hit free agency after this season. The Guardians already know Bieber won't be on the team past 2024, so it makes far more sense to get something for him in return, rather than losing a former ace for nothing.
At this point in his career, Bieber is a top-level starter but not the ace of a playoff-level staff. That would work out just fine with the Braves, as Strider has the top spot locked down. Despite taking a step back in 2023, Bieber has the accolades and resume of a postseason starter at worst. Eric Cole of The House That Hank Built has more:
"From 2019-2022, Bieber had three top 7 Cy Young finishes including winning it in 2020 as well as two All-Star Game appearances, a Gold Glove, and finishing fourth in the AL MVP race in 2020. Over that period of time, he averaged a 2.91 ERA while striking out 713 batters in just 588.1 innings of work. The guy has missed bats, doesn't walk hitters, gets a ton of groundballs, and his slider has consistently been one of the more valuable pitches in baseball," Cole wrote.
Bieber's MPH has decreased some the last few years, but his breaking pitches remain electric and can induce ground balls at a rapid rate. With the Braves defense behind him, there's no telling how productive he can be.