MLB Rumors: 4 Max Fried replacements the Braves should have lined up for 2025
The Atlanta Braves can't put off their starting rotation makeover much longer. Max Fried could leave next winter.
By Mark Powell
1. Braves could replace Max Fried, swing big for Gerrit Cole
Arguably the best starting pitcher on the free agent market next winter will be Gerrit Cole, who can opt out of his contract with the New York Yankees. Cole doesn't really fit the Braves mold, as they would be giving a long-term deal to a pitcher over the age of 30 years old. However, if Atlanta needs to replace Fried, why not do so in style? Cole did win the Cy Young this past season, after all.
If Cole does decide to opt out, he'll be forfeiting a $36 million AAV. Cole also has four years left on his deal after this season.
Signing Cole would be a surprising move for the Braves, but perhaps a necessary one if they fall short of World Series expectations again in 2024. Cole has postseason experience and won a World Series with the Houston Astros. If Cole were open to a high AAV, yet shorter-term contract, that puts him right in Anthopoulos's wheelhouse.
Fried will likely cost upwards of $200 million on a long-term contract, especially if he has a repeat performance of his 2021 and 2022 campaigns. Atlanta will not want to afford that. For the cost of four years and somewhere close to $40 million AAV, they could sign a better pitcher and have more flexibility long term.