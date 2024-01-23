MLB Rumors: 4 high-end relievers the New York Mets could still sign
Looking to improve their bullpen for the 2024 season, the New York Mets should target some relief help. Find out how these pitchers can help the team reach the postseason in 2024.
By James Nolan
1. Adam Ottavino makes since back with the Mets
Throughout Adam Ottavino’s 13-year career, his best stint has been with the Mets. In 2022, he put up a career-best 2.05 ERA across 66 games. He then followed that up this past season by posting a 3.21 ERA in 66 games
Following the 2023 season, the 38-year-old declined a team option with the Mets to test free agency. With offers not coming in as much as expected, a return to Queens could be on the table for the New York native.
Last season Ottavino was one of the Mets best relievers. Over his last 30 games, he posted a 2.25 ERA. If New York is eyeing the playoffs in 2024, they could use a guy who can put together those numbers.
If a one-year deal is what it’s going to take to sign the veteran reliever, then Stearns has no excuse. Fans want to see the Mets in the postseason. They can’t do that without strengthening the bullpen, and Ottavino was one of the few bright spots from the pen last season. It’s not too late to bring him back to Queens.