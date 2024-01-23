MLB Rumors: 4 high-end relievers the New York Mets could still sign
Looking to improve their bullpen for the 2024 season, the New York Mets should target some relief help. Find out how these pitchers can help the team reach the postseason in 2024.
By James Nolan
2. Former Yankee Wandy Peralta is a fit with Mets
Another reliever who has experience pitching in the big city that’s still available is Wandy Peralta. The lefty is coming off another great season for the Yankees, in which he posted a 2.83 across 63 games.
Sportrac has Peralta’s projected market value listed just above seven million. The Mets should be in the mix, as they could use another lefty to join Raley in the bullpen.
Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper is one of the best hitters in the sport, and Matt Olson is a wrecking force for the Atlanta Braves. Having two reliable left-handed arms in the pen would be nice to have in an important series.
The 32-year-old would be a great fit for New York, especially with all the left-handed power bats in the National League East. In 2023, Peralta allows just 11 hits to lefties compared to 25 hits allowed by righties.
The veteran lefty needs a new team and the Mets need lefty relievers. If Peralta is looking for a short-term deal, then Queens could be the fit for him.