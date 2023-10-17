MLB Insider: 5 candidates to replace Gabe Kapler as San Francisco Giants manager
The San Francisco Giants are casting a wide net in their search to replace Gabe Kepler, and that includes talking to candidates both inside and outside the organization.
Internal options
The San Francisco Giants have interviewed three internal candidates, according to major-league sources, with those candidates being bench coach Kai Correa, third base coach Mark Hallberg and assistant coach Alyssa Nakken.
Nakken’s candidacy was first reported by Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic.
Of the three internal candidates, it’s believed that Hallberg has the best chance of getting the job. He has a strong relationship with Posey. He knows the Giants inside and out and has good relationships throughout the organization. If he is hired, it would not be surprising if the team turned to farm director Kyle Haines and hired him as bench coach.
It’s just one of many scenarios that the Giants are considering. In all likelihood, the Giants will hire someone outside the organization to replace Kapler. But they intend to be thorough with their search, and that means talking to as many candidates as possible, whether that be inside or outside the organization.