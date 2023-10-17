MLB Insider: 5 candidates to replace Gabe Kapler as San Francisco Giants manager
The San Francisco Giants are casting a wide net in their search to replace Gabe Kepler, and that includes talking to candidates both inside and outside the organization.
Stephen Vogt, Seattle Mariners
Stephen Vogt grew up a San Francisco Giants fan and it would not be surprising in the slightest if he viewed managing the team as a dream job.
After all, Vogt is considered a future manager by almost everyone he has been around in baseball. He was constantly in Craig Counsell’s ear in Milwaukee when he was the backup catcher and was able to pick his brain. He’s done that in almost every stop he’s been at since, and one of those just so happened to be in San Francisco.
Vogt will interview with the Giants, according to major-league sources, and his candidacy should not be discounted at all. He’s someone that Zaidi likes. He has a relationship with Zaidi from his time with the Giants. Vogt, who is currently a coach with the Seattle Mariners, has other options as well.
But his candidacy with the Giants figures to be strong.