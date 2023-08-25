MLB Rumors: 7 Shohei Ohtani free agent fits, including new dark horse candidates
The Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes will be fierce even after UCL injury.
Shohei Ohtani free agency fits: Chicago Cubs
The Chicago Cubs make sense for Ohtani for a multitude of reasons. They have money to spend. They are in the first year of their new era with Dansby Swanson and others. They lack a superstar to headline the franchise.
At 67-60, they figure to be competitive in the playoff race this season and in future seasons, and that will surely appeal to Ohtani. But the Cubs, while potentially interested, appear to be an unlikely long-term suitor for Ohtani.
Shohei Ohtani free agency fits: Seattle Mariners
Here’s another team that could be REALLY interesting in the Ohtani sweepstakes. One of his childhood heroes, Ichiro Suzuki, built his Hall of Fame career in Seattle and Ohtani could follow in his footsteps.
The Mariners have an emerging young corps. They have a deep pitching staff, so if Ohtani does undergo surgery and isn’t able to pitch in 2024, they have the depth to overcome it while he leads their lineup. They have plenty of money available. He has also gone on the record and said how much he likes Seattle and the stadium.
It could get too expensive for the Mariners’ liking, but I wouldn’t rule this one out. Ohtani clearly values being where he’s comfortable and his comments suggest that Seattle is one of those places.