MLB Rumors: 7 Shohei Ohtani free agent fits, including new dark horse candidates
The Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes will be fierce even after UCL injury.
Shohei Ohtani free agency fits: San Diego Padres
At the 2022 trade deadline, as the San Diego Padres had conversations to acquire Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals, they also tried for Ohtani.
The early sentiment is that the Padres may not have the money available to add Ohtani, but we have heard that before. Then they went and signed Xander Bogaerts to a $280 million contract while having Soto, Fernando Tatis, Manny Machado and a plethora of other stars on the team.
But this time feels a bit different, and the early thought is that San Diego may be an unlikely destination for Ohtani.
Shohei Ohtani free agency fits: San Francisco Giants
This is a fit that I REALLY like. And the Giants figure to have the money available to sign Ohtani.
Just look at their pursuits of Carlos Correa and Aaron Judge last season. They were willing to spend well over $300 million for each and even agreed to a $350 million contract with Correa before failing his physical. They still need a star, have the long-term payroll flexibility to take on the magnitude of his contract, and are contending in 2023.
It would not be a surprise at all to see the Giants be aggressive for Ohtani in the offseason. It could lead to a Giants vs. Dodgers bidding war for his services.