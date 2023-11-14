MLB Rumors: Aaron Nola connection, Mets Ohtani backup plan, Tim Anderson suitor
It's a new day in Hot Stove season and we're rounding up MLB rumors about Aaron Nola, Tim Anderson, Shohei Ohtani, the Mets and more.
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Aaron Nola connection
The Atlanta Braves are a team that is going to need some pitching reinforcements this offseason. With free agency about to heat up, the Braves appear to be in on two of the top available starting pitchers.
According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Aaron Nola and Sonny Gray have "emerged as strong possibilities" for the Braves.
Nola had a bad regular season, posting an ERA of 4.46. But he returned to his old form in the postseason and helped guide the Philadelphia Phillies to the NLCS. Gray had the second-best ERA in the American League and is likely to finish second in the Cy Young voting.
But adding Nola would give the Braves an experienced postseason pitcher and one who fits the mold of the ace. Facing a rotation with Nola, Max Fried, Charlie Morton, Spencer Strider, and Bryce Elder would be a tall task for the rest of the National League.
The Braves won 104 games during the regular season, the most in all of baseball. However, they lost again to the Phillies in the NLDS and saw their season come to a screeching halt.
The addition of Nola would give them a chance to go deeper in October.