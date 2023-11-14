MLB Rumors: Aaron Nola connection, Mets Ohtani backup plan, Tim Anderson suitor
It's a new day in Hot Stove season and we're rounding up MLB rumors about Aaron Nola, Tim Anderson, Shohei Ohtani, the Mets and more.
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Mets Ohtani backup plan
The New York Mets have their eye on former Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani. However, Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY states that the Mets believe they have "no realistic chance" to sign to the two-way phenom.
However, in that case, the Mets could pivot to right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who might just be the top arm available this offseason.
New York traded away Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander at the deadline in August, losing two rotation stalwarts. However, they still have Kodai Senga and Jose Quintana in their major-league rotation. Senga had a strong rookie campaign, winning 12 games and posting a 2.98 ERA with 202 strikeouts in 166.3 innings of work.
A one-two punch of Yamamoto and Senga could ultimately have the Mets back in postseason contention much sooner than they originally anticipated. 2026 was the target for the Mets' return to contention, as was stated by Scherzer at the deadline. But their rotation could be truly scary if they make a move to sign Yamamoto.
The 25-year-old went 17-6 and posted a 1.16 ERA. He also recorded 176 strikeouts in 171 innings of work with the Orix Buffaloes.