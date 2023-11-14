MLB Rumors: Aaron Nola connection, Mets Ohtani backup plan, Tim Anderson suitor
It's a new day in Hot Stove season and we're rounding up MLB rumors about Aaron Nola, Tim Anderson, Shohei Ohtani, the Mets and more.
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Tim Anderson suitor
Recently, the Chicago White Sox officially cut ties with a franchise mainstay in shortstop Tim Anderson. The slugger had a club option for 2024 that the White Sox chose to decline, making him a free agent.
However, Bob Nightengale reports that the veteran shortstop already has a suitor, that being the Los Angeles Angels.
The Halos already have Zach Neto at shortstop, but Nightengale notes that they could move Anderson to second base if he is ultimately signed. Luis Rengifo is currently listed as their starting second baseman, but his defensive versatility could allow the Angels to move him elsewhere should they land Anderson.
The 30-year-old shortstop and former batting champion struggled in his final year with the White Sox, hitting just .245 and knocking in only 25 runs. He also had a WAR of -2.0.
A change of scenery could ultimately be beneficial for Anderson after a down year in 2023. The Angels don't appear to be on track to win in 2024, but Anderson could find his groove again if given a fresh start elsewhere.
In addition to his batting title, Anderson was a two-time All-Star during his time with the White Sox.