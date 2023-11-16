MLB Rumors: Aaron Nola's contract, Juan Soto trade, Yamamoto preference
- What are Aaron Nola's contract expectations in free agency?
- Juan Soto might not get traded away from the Padres after all.
- Yoshinubo Yamamoto may not prefer a west coast team.
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Aaron Nola may receive seven-year deal
Aaron Nola is one of the top pitchers available on the free agent market and he is expected to receive a massive payday with his next contract.
According to Jayson Stark of The Athletic, rival executives believe that the bidding for Nola will push the right-hander to a seven-year contract, with a higher AAV than what was offered to him this spring.
This certainly bodes well for the Phillies, who are expected to keep Nola and have the financial resources to offer him such a contract. But Stark notes that when the Phillies and Nola last tried to negotiate, they "were not even remotely close." This could pose a slight problem. But the Phillies do have the financial resources to pull it off.
Back in the spring, Nola was hoping for a seven-year extension worth more than $200 million, but the two sides were unable to come to an agreement on a new contract, and now Nola is on the open market.
Other teams such as the St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers, and Los Angeles Dodgers are showing early interest in the veteran right-hander, according to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY.