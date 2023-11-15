MLB Rumors: Phillies have a tough road ahead for Aaron Nola backup plan
The Philadelphia Phillies are far from the only team interested in San Diego Padres ace Blake Snell, who could serve as an Aaron Nola replacement.
By Mark Powell
The Philadelphia Phillies could very well lose one of their top starters, right-handed pitcher Aaron Nola, this offseason. Even worse, it could come at the hands of one of their fiercest rivals, the Atlanta Braves.
Nola's free agency has been a hot topic in the Phillies front office for the last year. Dave Dombrowski and Nola remained far apart last offseason when an offer was reportedly made. Now, Nola will likely want even more given he's one of the stronger targets in a relatively weak pitchers market.
Keeping Nola in Philly feels like a longshot unless he's forced to lower his price tag. Supply meets demand in this case, and for now Nola has interest around baseball, including from the Braves and St. Louis Cardinals.
Phillies are not alone in Blake Snell pursuit
Because of this, the Phils are looking at starting pitchers as well to possibly replace Nola. One name that has been floated by insiders is Blake Snell, who could very well win the NL Cy Young. The Padres ace had an incredible season for a team that otherwise failed to live up to expectations. He will also be expensive, but perhaps more open to a price range the Phillies are comfortable with.
However, even Snell is not guaranteed to be a Phillie. Other suitors, such as the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers and even San Diego loom.
The Giants just want someone -- anyone -- to take their money. San Francisco's pitching staff needs some work behind Logan Webb. The Dodgers would love to steal a top pitcher from the rival Padres, and also have a significant void in their starting rotation. Even if the Dodgers sign Shohei Ohtani, he will not pitch in 2024 due to injury.
The Padres are unlikely to retain Snell, it would seem, because of their current financial crisis. The Pads took out a significant loan from the bank, and much of that was related to team payroll. They're reportedly ahopping Juan Soto.
This makes the Phillies an intriguing fit, especially should Nola sign elsewhere. However, they should know they're not alone.