MLB Rumors: Insider keeps Braves Aaron Nola dream alive despite all the evidence
Despite the Atlanta Braves' needs this offseason, they are still being linked to Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola.
By Scott Rogust
MLB free agency is underway, as it has been longer than five days since the conclusion of the 2023 World Series. Teams will be looking to bring in some of the top talent to help with their chances of winning a World Series in the near future. For those in need of a starting pitcher, there are multiple strong options, with Aaron Nola of the Philadelphia Phillies being near the top. With the Phillies spending the amount of money they did in recent years, there is uncertainty as to whether they will keep him around long-term. Not to mention, contract negotiations failed to progress.
So, who is in the running to sign Nola this winter? What about a division rival of the Phillies?
According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Atlanta Braves have shown early interest in Nola this offseason alongside the St. Louis Cardinals.
Braves reportedly interested in Aaron Nola, despite needs across roster
The Braves being interested in Nola is interesting, considering what transpired recently.
Firstly, the Braves made the rather surprising decision to exercise starting pitcher Charlie Morton's club option for the 2024 season, worth $20 million. This comes as he enters his age 40 season. But with Kyle Wright set to miss all of next season, and with Ian Anderson set to return from Tommy John surgery early on in that campaign, the Braves decided the best course of action was to keep Morton.
But with the decision to bring Morton back, the team opted to decline left fielder Eddie Rosario's $9 million club option. That leaves the team with an obvious void in the outfield they must address. Yet an idea has been floated around via Braves reporters that the team could move infielder Vaughn Grissom to left field.
Nola reportedly won't be a cheap option either. According to Sports Radio 94 WIP's Howard Eskin, Nola's agent is looking for $30 million per season over seven years, and the Phillies are probably not going to match that.
This would be quite a commitment for the Braves to make. Not to mention that Max Fried is due for a new contract after next season. So, what are they to do? Regardless, the Braves are at least interested in bringing in Nola.