MLB Rumors: Vaughn Grissom could make Braves Sonny Gray dream a reality
If the Atlanta Braves want to sign a frontline starter, they could save some money by moving Vaughn Grissom to left field.
By Mark Powell
Is this dejá vu? Just last offseason the Braves wanted to move Vaughn Grissom to shortstop, the thought being he was the obvious heir apparent to Dansby Swanson, who signed with the Chicago Cubs. Instead, Grissom was beat out by Orlando Arcia in spring training. Grissom never fully recovered, and despite some cameo appearances in the bigs this year, doesn't have a full-time spot on the roster.
Grissom's bat is far too powerful to keep out of the Braves lineup. While shortstop didn't work out for him, Grissom has played well at second base in the past. Still, that spot is occupied by Ozzie Albies.
Given the Braves decision to decline Eddie Rosario's option, a move to left field could very well be in Grissom's future, per David O'Brien of The Athletic. Alex Anthopoulos even said as much.
“(Playing Grissom in left field) is a scenario because he’s a tremendous athlete,” said Alex Anthopoulos. “We did it with Austin Riley (who played left field as a rookie in 2019). Guys like Chipper Jones did the same thing. So that could happen. We’re not committed to that. But the fact that he can play short, second and third, we think he’s absolutely athletic enough if we want to put him out in the outfield.”
Braves could use Vaughn Grissom savings to sign a frontline starter
Playing Grissom in left field not only gets the talented young hitter in the lineup, but it also lets the Braves save about $9 million or more, as they don't have to sign a replacement for Rosario. Add in the money Atlanta was already planning on spending in free agency, and perhaps the Braves could sign that frontline starting pitcher after all.
Sonny Gray may be Atlanta's best option, as he will not pursue the same long-term contracts Blake Snell and Aaron Nola will sign. Gray is in his mid-30's, meaning a multiyear deal is fine. The AAV on that contract will likely surpass the $22 million which is the current high on the Braves roster. Still, Gray is Cy Young caliber, and would improve a 104-win team from a year ago. What's not to love?
It should be noted I'm spitballing as it pertains to Gray, who is a free agent and has plenty of interested suitors. But the Braves reportedly do have interest at the right price.