MLB Rumors: Braves face intense threat from NL East rival for Sonny Gray
The Atlanta Braves could be interested in landing Sonny Gray, but they'll face steep competition from the Philadelphia Phillies.
By Mark Powell
It's the NLDS all over again, as the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies could very well do battle over Minnesota Twins free-agent pitcher Sonny Gray.
Gray, who is one of the top starting pitcher talents available this winter, likely won't command as much money as some of his counterparts in the top flight. Gray is 34 years old, and because of that should pursue a multiyear contract in the three-to-four year zone, rather than a something greater. His expected AAV will be near $25 million, one would expect.
That all sounds good for the Atlanta Braves, who will enter next season without Kyle Wright, a 20-game winner from 2022 who has been injured since. However, a new horse has entered this race in the Phillies, which may have to start thinking about life without Aaron Nola sooner rather than later.
As Jon Morosi mentions, the Phillies also have an advantage in Gray's familiarity with pitching coach Caleb Cotham.
MLB Rumors: Will Braves or Phillies sign Sonny Gray?
Gray did receive a qualifying offer from the Twins, so there's always an option for him to return to Minnesota. However, recent comments by Derek Falvey make it seem as though the team's payroll will decrease in 2024.
If Atlanta is the primary suitor, then they certainly have the edge for Gray. He has mentioned his desire to play for a winner, and the Braves won a regular-season best 104 games last year. That cannot be denied.
The caveat here is is Nola does leave the Phillies. Recent reports suggest Nola wants a seven-year contract worth nearly $30 million AAV. Dave Dombrowski isn't going to pay that. Backup plans would include Blake Snell and Gray.
If Gray is the Phillies top target, they have more money to spend, a winning environment and a pitching coach Gray is familiar with. That will be tough to beat.