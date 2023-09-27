MLB Rumors: Pros and Cons of signing Aaron Nola for all MLB teams
By Curt Bishop
Aaron Nola is set to be one of the most sought-after starting pitchers this coming offseason. The Phillies right-hander will headline a stacked class of free agent starters this winter alongside Blake Snell and Sonny Gray.
He helped guide the Phillies to the World Series last year. Philadelphia was the third Wild Card team in the National League and eliminated the Cardinals, Braves, and Padres before falling short against the Astros. One of Nola's best performances came in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series in St. Louis.
But by the time this year's postseason comes to an end, Nola will be free to sign anywhere. He may return to the Phillies, or a team like the Dodgers could take a chance on him. Nola certainly fits the bill when concerning ace-level pitchers and is somebody who can affectively lead a pitching staff, even in the postseason.
This is what contending teams look for. Gone are the days when teams relied on pitchers who typically pitch-to-contact. That can still work, but as the game evolves, strikeouts become all the more important, especially for teams that are usually in postseason contention.
Nola certainly can provide that, and he does fit the "ace" label for starting pitchers in the game today.
There are certainly perks to having somebody like Nola lead a starting rotation, but that doesn't mean there aren't any risks involved with the righty.
Here are the pros and cons of signing Nola for all teams in Major League Baseball.