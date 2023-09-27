MLB Rumors: Pros and Cons of signing Aaron Nola for all MLB teams
By Curt Bishop
Pros of signing Aaron Nola
We'll start with the pros. These days, swing-and-miss pitching is highly coveted by all Major League organizations. Teams want that kind of pitching in their rotations and in their bullpens.
Nola can certainly help with that, as he is averaging 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings this year. He also doesn't walk many batters, averaging just 2.1 per nine innings and posting a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 4.49.
Nola is experience pitching in the postseason as well, as mentioned previously. Swing-and-miss pitching typically plays well in the postseason, and it could benefit teams that don't have a lot of swing-and-miss in their rotation, such as the Cardinals, who will need pitching to bounce back into contention in 2024. More specifically, swing-and-miss pitching and top-level starters.
As previously mentioned, Nola fits the bill when concerning ace-level pitching. He's been an All-Star during his career and has also been one of the Phillies most dependable starters.
Nola is also only 30 years old, so he likely still has plenty of good years left in him, which would benefit whichever team signs him in the offseason. He won't come cheap by any means, but his track record precedes him. He's a strikeout pitcher who doesn't walk many batters and can pitch affectively in the postseason.
He'll have an opportunity to do that this October, as the Phillies have already punched their ticket to the dance, so he'll have a chance to show teams what he is capable of before signing.