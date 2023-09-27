MLB Rumors: Pros and Cons of signing Aaron Nola for all MLB teams
By Curt Bishop
Cons of signing Aaron Nola
As mentioned previously, there are some risks that come with Nola. While he's only 30 and his age isn't a huge risk, that doesn't mean some teams won't view it as a red flag. Teams may not want to dish out such a hefty contract for somebody who is already 30.
He is also not having a good season in 2023. He's 12-9 but has a 4.46 ERA on the year. He's made 32 starts this season.
Another thing to look out for is the fact that he hasn't always pitched like a No. 1 starter. Only once thus far in his career has he had a season in which he posted an ERA below three. That was 2018, when he won a career-high 17 games and posted an ERA of 2.37.
That's not to say he hasn't been affective, as in all but three seasons, he's had an ERA below four. But his current ERA suggests that he may not be the ace that teams may be searching for.
It remains to be seen if any of these potential red flags will turn off potential suitors for the Phillies star right-hander this coming winter.