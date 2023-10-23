MLB rumors: Astros accuse MLB of favoritism, Yanamoto's preferred location, Giants top FA target
- The San Francisco Giants are out to redeem themselves after a very painful 2022 offseason
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto has some preferences for where he wants to live and play baseball
- Some Astros players are furious with the MLB for Abreu's suspension
By Josh Wilson
Astros playing the blame game with MLB for Game 7
Fans of 29 MLB teams are going to love this one... Astros players are furious with MLB because they feel the league made a misguided decision with Bryan Abreu's suspension that has, in some ways, forced a Game 7 between the Astros and Rangers in the ALCS.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) described an "undercurrent" of anger from some in the Astros clubhouse toward the league office in regards to the situation.
Abreu hit Aroldis Garcia in Game 5 of the ALCS with a pitch that he took as "payback" for his overt celebration to a home run earlier in the game. Abreu was thrown out after benches cleared, and Astros manager Dusty Baker was also tossed after he yelled at officials, pleading his case that there was no upside to the Astros intentionally putting a batter on the bases while down and vulnerable. Houston would come back to win Game 5.
Rosenthal reports that not only are players upset over the suspension in general, but they're also frustrated Garcia was not suspended for acting, as they put it through Rosenthal, as the "aggressor." They have also accused the league of favoritism since the Rangers' general manager Chris Young worked for the league previously.
Abreu has an appeal hearing Monday and his suspension will be struck down or upheld by first pitch. If upheld, Abreu will be suspended for two games, which means he will miss Game 1 of the World Series if Houston advances.