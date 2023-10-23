MLB rumors: Astros accuse MLB of favoritism, Yanamoto's preferred location, Giants top FA target
- The San Francisco Giants are out to redeem themselves after a very painful 2022 offseason
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto has some preferences for where he wants to live and play baseball
- Some Astros players are furious with the MLB for Abreu's suspension
By Josh Wilson
Yoshinobu Yamamoto has clear desires for where he wants to play
Much has been made about Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani's preference to play in smaller markets and preferably on the West Coast (though that preference for the Pacific seems to be changing). For international players still adjusting to America, location often means plenty more than to American or Atlantic-raised players, who are closer to family and heritage.
While Ohtani generally is modest and prefers a more mild, small-market vibe, Yamamoto is quite the opposite: He wants the bright lights and prefers to play in a big market, according to Will Sammon (subscription required). That could lead to him prioritizing teams like the Yankees, Mets, Dodgers, Angels, either Chicago team, or the Phillies.
The Rangers, who have prioritized pitching the last several seasons, are an interesting one to consider as well. While Dallas/Fort-Worth doesn't always come to mind as one of America's largest cities since it is much more sprawled and less dense than others (Chicago is 12,000 people per square mile, Dallas is 3,400, for scale) it is a massive market worth keeping an eye on.
Of course, this doesn't mean small markets are necessarily out of the running, and it's not yet clear if he has a preference for the West Coast to be closer in proximity and time zone to his home country. There is still much to figure out in regards to his free agency.