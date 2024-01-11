MLB rumors: Astros/Yankees locked on same reliever, Orioles still need Cease?, more
MLB Rumors: Mets plan for Harrison Bader
The New York Mets made a key move to add some depth to their outfield last week, signing veteran outfielder Harrison Bader to a one-year, $10.5 million contract.
Bader split time with the Cincinnati Reds and New York Yankees in 2023.
According to Mets MLB.com reporter Anthony DiComo, the Mets plan to give the speedy outfielder his reps in center field. Newly hired President of Baseball Operations David Stearns says that the Mets will make "specific determinations" regarding the team's outfield alignment in spring training.
Brandon Nimmo, who has patrolled center field for the past several seasons in New York, is reportedly on board with a potential switch to left field.
With Bader out in center field, the Mets have a chance to have a very solid defensive outfield. Bader was one of five Gold Glove Award winners in 2021 with the St. Louis Cardinals, joining Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Tommy Edman, and Tyler O'Neill.
The main key for Bader will be to stay healthy. He made three trips to the injured list in 2023 and hit for a lowly .232 average. If he's healthy, the Mets could have a very solid outfield this year.