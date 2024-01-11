MLB rumors: Astros/Yankees locked on same reliever, Orioles still need Cease?, more
- The Houston Astros and New York Yankees are locked on Jordan Hicks.
- The Baltimore Orioles could be favorites for Dylan Cease.
- The New York Mets plan for Harrison Bader revealed.
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Orioles may be favorites for Dylan Cease
The Baltimore Orioles are one of several teams who have checked in with the Chicago White Sox about right-hander Dylan Cease, who is expected to be traded this winter.
Talks have quieted slightly, but Ken Rosenthal believes that this could be a tactic by the White Sox to wait and see what happens with Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell so they can get the best return for the 28-year-old ace.
According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, Chicago's asking price will be high, as they'll be looking for 'fill-ins' and top prospects. Both reporters believe that the Orioles have the best chance to land Cease because of their deep farm system. One executive even told Rogers that the Orioles could use Cease more than the White Sox at this moment.
Jim Bowden of the Athletic echoed Rogers and Rosenthal's sentiments, saying that the depth in the Orioles farm system could lead them to outbid other suitors for Cease.
A potential package for Cease could potentially include left-hander John Means. According to Jon Morosi, the Orioles and Means have agreed to a one-year, $3.325 million contract for the 2024 season to avoid arbitration.
Means has struggled to stay healthy in recent years but does still possess some upside. He could potentially serve as one of the "fill-ins" that Rogers stated the White Sox are looking for.
The Orioles have not yet upgraded their starting rotation. They are in need of a true No. 1 starter and ace. Cease would give them just that if acquired.
Obviously, it's going to take a massive haul from whichever team ultimately acquires Cease from the White Sox. But if the Orioles plan to retain their position as AL East champions, they'll need to part with some talented pieces.