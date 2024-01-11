MLB rumors: Astros/Yankees locked on same reliever, Orioles still need Cease?, more
- The Houston Astros and New York Yankees are locked on Jordan Hicks.
- The Baltimore Orioles could be favorites for Dylan Cease.
- The New York Mets plan for Harrison Bader revealed.
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Astros, Yankees showing interest in Jordan Hicks
Jordan Hicks remains one of the top relievers available on the free agent market. The right-hander recently put together a solid season with the St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays.
According to Morosi, Hicks is drawing interest from several teams, namely the Houston Astros and New York Yankees.
The Yankees traded away Michael King when they acquired Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres, and could use some help at the back end of their bullpen.
Houston might end up being a better fit, however. Hicks is a native of Houston and would get the chance to experience a homecoming of sorts.
The Astros may lose Hector Neris and Phil Maton in free agency, and Hicks would provide them with some back-end relief help next to closer Ryan Pressly.
Hicks posted a 3.29 ERA with St. Louis and Toronto. He briefly took over as the closer in St. Louis prior to the trade when Ryan Helsley went down with an injury in June.
It is unknown which other teams are keeping tabs on Hicks, but the Astros and Yankees currently appear to be the top suitors for the hard-throwing right-hander.