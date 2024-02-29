MLB rumors: Bellinger's other offers, Shohei's big secret, Third team gets in on Snell
- A third team is with the Yankees and Angels as a hopeful to sign Blake Snell
- Shohei Ohtani's free agency wasn't his only big life news of the winter
- Cody Bellinger's agent spills some tea on other offers he had on the table
By Josh Wilson
Blake Snell has three possible suitors at this point
Cody Bellinger was signed by the Chicago Cubs over the weekend, but two marquee Scott Boras clients -- pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell -- remain unsigned, even as Spring Training games press onward. Remember, pitchers and catchers report early to Spring Training because of how long it takes pitchers to get up to speed. At what point does Montgomery and Snell missing Spring Training time become a massive concern for possible suitors?
That concern aside, one would have to imagine that Snell and Montgomery are going to sign sooner rather than later. Opening Day is not all that far off. To this point, Snell -- who won the NL Cy Young award last season -- has gained interest from the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels, but the San Francisco Giants have also joined the race.
One source toward the San Francisco Chronicle that with recent injuries to the Giants rotation, a Snell deal looks "50-50" (subscription required). The Giants are also interested in Matt Chapman.
According to the report, the Giants are also interested in Madison Bumgarner who is, notably, not represented by Scott Boras. Bumgarner had a miserable 2023, only pitching four games and earning an above-10 ERA before he was DFA'd. But surely, he'd be far more economical an option than Snell.
Snell seems interested in a pillow deal similar to the one Bellinger signed, which may make signing him more tenable an idea. It puts teams like the Yankees out due to tax reasons, but the Giants should be more intrigued by such a format.