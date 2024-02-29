MLB rumors: Bellinger's other offers, Shohei's big secret, Third team gets in on Snell
- A third team is with the Yankees and Angels as a hopeful to sign Blake Snell
- Shohei Ohtani's free agency wasn't his only big life news of the winter
- Cody Bellinger's agent spills some tea on other offers he had on the table
By Josh Wilson
Shohei Ohtani is a married man
One would think that for a mega celebrity like Shohei Ohtani, who signed a $700 million contract this winter, it would be difficult to do almost anything without being in the limelight, either intentionally or unintentionally.
Ohtani, though, made a shock announcement on Wednesday: He got married this offseason. No one knew.
He took to his Instagram to drop the news. His message was simple and to the point:
"To all my friends and fans throughout, I have an announcement to make :
Not only have I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I also have began a new life with someone from my Native country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married .
I am excited for what is come and thank you for your support . "
This is just so Ohtani. To get married, have no one find out about it, and announce it in a press release-style way with no images of the celebration is the type of under-the-radar stuff we've come to expect from the superstar who appears allergic to popularity and public attention.
So wholesome, so awesome.
Congrats, Shohei.