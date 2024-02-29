Fansided

MLB rumors: Bellinger's other offers, Shohei's big secret, Third team gets in on Snell

  • A third team is with the Yankees and Angels as a hopeful to sign Blake Snell
  • Shohei Ohtani's free agency wasn't his only big life news of the winter
  • Cody Bellinger's agent spills some tea on other offers he had on the table

By Josh Wilson

Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers
Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers / Matt Dirksen/GettyImages
Shohei Ohtani is a married man

One would think that for a mega celebrity like Shohei Ohtani, who signed a $700 million contract this winter, it would be difficult to do almost anything without being in the limelight, either intentionally or unintentionally.

Ohtani, though, made a shock announcement on Wednesday: He got married this offseason. No one knew.

He took to his Instagram to drop the news. His message was simple and to the point:

"To all my friends and fans throughout, I have an announcement to make :

Not only have I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I also have began a new life with someone from my Native country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married .

I am excited for what is come and thank you for your support . "

This is just so Ohtani. To get married, have no one find out about it, and announce it in a press release-style way with no images of the celebration is the type of under-the-radar stuff we've come to expect from the superstar who appears allergic to popularity and public attention.

So wholesome, so awesome.

Congrats, Shohei.

