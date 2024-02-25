MLB Rumors: Blake Snell-Yankees Plan B, early Juan Soto favorite, Hernandez’s 4 suitors
- Yankees have a surprising alternative to Blake Snell in mind
- Juan Soto's destination is already a topic of discussion, with one team planning to go after him in free agency
- Kiké Hernández is down to four possible landing spots
By Josh Wilson
Since reporting to Spring Training, there have been plenty of quotes dropped from players, coaches, and even owner Hal Steinbrenner that indicate the New York Yankees may not be done making moves to add to its already great on-paper squad for 2024.
The most obvious add would figure to be Blake Snell, NL Cy Young winner of 2023 who remains a free agent. Of course, he's one of Boras's clients.
After Boras and Bellinger took the Cubs for a $30 million payout in 2024 and 2025, it's hard to see him taking the NL's best pitcher of 2023 for a bargain deal, even this late in free agency. So, the Yankees apparently are looking elsewhere.
New York still prefers Dylan Cease over Snell according to Bob Nigthengale's latest. The problem there is unlike Snell, who would cost just cash, Cease would be a trade. There lies the problem: The Yankees want to hold onto Spencer Jones and the White Sox are "insisting" on him being a part of the return, according to Nightengale.
Jones has already lit up Spring Training and more or less proven the Yankees instincts right. Simultaneously, though, it will only keep the Sox more interested in trading for him the better he plays. It's hard to see any one side pulling the trigger here since neither has any reason to be desperate. New York already added Marcus Stroman to fill out its rotation. Cease doesn't hit free agency until 2026, so Chicago is in no rush as it has no plans to compete in the immediate future.
The Yankees may prefer Cease, but Snell may be the more likely (or even a reunion with Jordan Montgomery, another Boras client?). That's by no means a bad backup plan if the Yankees are going to add more pitching. Snell would give the Yankees rotation both 2023 Cy Young winners.