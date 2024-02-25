MLB Rumors: Blake Snell-Yankees Plan B, early Juan Soto favorite, Hernandez’s 4 suitors
- Yankees have a surprising alternative to Blake Snell in mind
- Juan Soto's destination is already a topic of discussion, with one team planning to go after him in free agency
- Kiké Hernández is down to four possible landing spots
By Josh Wilson
Juan Soto already being courted by cross-town Mets
Juan Soto hasn't even played a single home game in the Bronx yet, but the cross-town Mets are already hoping they can sign him away from the now-incumbent Yankees in next year's free agency. New York traded for him this winter to pry him away from the San Diego Padres, who acquired him from the Nationals.
Bob Heyman of the USA Today reports that the Mets are expected to aggressively pursue Soto and could be viewed as the favorites to land him in free agency.
Notably, his candidacy to be signed is quite some time off, and it's unimaginable to see him taking enough of a step back to not be worth it as an offseason pursuit, but the Mets and every other interested team will surely be evaluating him throughout the year. While the Yankees may be hopeful they could extend him this year in-season to prevent him from getting to the open market, Scott Boras and his clients seldom negotiate such in-season deals. But perhaps the results of the Carlos Correa and Cody Bellinger deals, which resulted in prove-it contracts instead of longer-term agreements may change his tune.
The Mets have just recently recalibrated their building approach, with owner Steve Cohen previously going all-out on spending to try to build an amalgamation of stars. That didn't work, and Cohen publicly professed to instead rely on the tried and true method of building up a farm system.
Mets fans would surely be excited about getting one of the best offensive players in the game, but there may be some low-key concern over whether or not such a spend is Cohen reverting back to his old methods of spend, spend, spend, no matter the fit or concern for long-term team building.
There's still far too much time to be hanging your hat on any one outcome of Soto's free agency destination.