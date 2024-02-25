MLB Rumors: Blake Snell-Yankees Plan B, early Juan Soto favorite, Hernandez’s 4 suitors
- Yankees have a surprising alternative to Blake Snell in mind
- Juan Soto's destination is already a topic of discussion, with one team planning to go after him in free agency
- Kiké Hernández is down to four possible landing spots
By Josh Wilson
After months, MLB free agency may finally be coming to an end. Early Sunday morning featured one of Scott Boras's five remaining major free agents finally signing a deal, with Cody Bellinger reuniting with the Cubs on a three-year deal that has an option after every year for Bellinger to get out and re-enter the open market.
Four Boras clients remain: J.D. Martinez, Matt Chapman, Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell. Will they sign soon? Spring Training is already underway.
Here are other rumors around the majors to know about as the offseason finally stares down its finish line.
Kiké Hernández is down to four possible teams
Kiké Hernández thinks he's LeBron James and is leaking out his free agency decision to reporters in an effort to ostensibly hype up his choice like he's an All-Star deciding between his hometown midwest team and a tropical superteam in Miami.
Hernández spent last year with the Red Sox and Dodgers to the tune of a 74 OPS+ (26 percent worse than the average at the plate) and a horrific -18 outs above average.
Yet here goes his free agency as if he's the best thing since sliced bread. Go off, king. You do you.
Hernández, according to Ken Rosenthal, is down to these four teams (subscription required): Minnesota Twins, San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels.
Even in his career's twilight, Hernández could be a good option to have as a fielding Swiss army knife who can play multiple infield positions and fill in in the outfield. If he can find his swing again, there's potential value in an affordable deal to bring him in.