MLB Rumors: Blockbuster Cardinals reunion still on the table?
While a reunion between Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals appears unlikely, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that it is not impossible. Should the price drop, St. Louis could be a fit, but with a catch.
By Curt Bishop
The St. Louis Cardinals have had a busy offseason.
Their biggest moves have come on the pitching side. They signed three starters in Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Gibson and even added two relievers, Andrew Kittredge and Keynan Middleton.
However, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, they may not be done just yet.
While a reunion between the Cardinals and left-hander Jordan Montgomery appears unlikely, Goold noted in his weekly Cardinals chat that it is not impossible and that should the price drop, the Cardinals could find themselves back in the mix for the left-hander as spring training progresses.
Montgomery reunion still possible for Cards?
The Cardinals at least now have a serviceable rotation, something they did not have in 2023. With Gray at the top, things look a lot better.
However, in order to be a World Series contender, they're going to need a second frontline starter. Montgomery would check that box.
Still, Goold notes that even if the price drops, the Cardinals are going to have stiff competition for Montgomery, and they'll be up against even more teams because the cost would be attractive for many. So it will be dependent on if Monty wants to be in St. Louis or not.
Mark Feinsand also noted that the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels are still in the mix for Montgomery.
The 31-year-old left-hander was traded from the Cardinals to the Texas Rangers at the deadline. In 32 starts, Montgomery went 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA before putting together a very strong postseason performance and helping guide the Rangers to their first ever World Series title. The defending World Series champs have essentially dropped out of the bidding for the left-hander.
During the postseason, he appeared in six games, starting five and going 3-1 with a 2.90 ERA. He even earned the win coming out of the bullpen in Game 7 of the ALCS against the then-defending champion Houston Astros.
Though his time in St. Louis was brief, he still was one of the Cardinals' most dependable starters before being traded to Texas, and having another starter who can be trusted against baseball's best pitchers in the postseason would give St. Louis a tremendous boost and make them the undisputed favorites to win their 13th NL Central title entering 2024.
We'll see if the price drops and if the Cardinals can pounce on the opportunity to sign him if given the chance.