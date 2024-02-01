MLB rumors: Blue Jays not selling low, team eyeing Syndergaard, Cal Ripken message to O's fans
By Josh Wilson
Blue Jays denying attempts to trade for Alek Manoah
Speaking of pitchers in need of a reputation reboot, Alek Manoah had a miserable 2023. The storyline of his struggles became so ubiquitous he was frequently meme'd. Lucky for Manoah, unlike Syndergaard, he has an existing contract to fall back onto.
2021 and 2022 looked to be the bedrock for an elte starting pitching career. WHIPs of 1.048 and 0.992 in 2021 and 2022 were followed with a 1.740 in 2023. His FIP went from the mid-to-high 3s to 6.01 in '23.
Stints in the minor leagues to get back on track didn't do too much good, though he did start to show signs of getting back on track in July and August when he made his final starts of the season.
So it's moderately surprising to hear that teams have inquired with the Toronto Blue Jays about trading for him, as reported by Jon Morosi of MLB Network.
More than likely, teams think they smell blood in the water and a chance to buy low on Manoah, who is still young and displayed plenty of recent potential as an ace MLB pitcher. The problem is, the Jays still feel that about Manoah, too, and likely don't like the prices being offered for him at this juncture.
As Morosi reported, Toronto expects to have Manoah in the rotation to start the year, and are excited about what his offseason workouts have shown them. It's a must-get-back year for Manoah after his 2023 struggles, but if he can even come close to the level of play he showed in the first two years of his career, Toronto will look incredibly wise to have held onto him.