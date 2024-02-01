MLB rumors: Blue Jays not selling low, team eyeing Syndergaard, Cal Ripken message to O's fans
- Cal Ripken Jr. excites O's fans after joining ownership team
- Noah Syndergaard is campaigning to find a new home in free agency
- The Blue Jays will not be selling low on a pitcher who struggled mightily in 2023
By Josh Wilson
Noah Syndergaard gaining some attention
Noah Syndergaard was once regarded as one of the game's best MLB pitchers, but injuries have derailed what looked to be a potential Hall of Fame career on the front end.
Syndergaard, now a free agent, is at risk of having to go the tryout route in Spring Training because of how far his reputation has fallen, but he took matters into his own hands and threw a bullpen session in front of scouts recently. There was reportedly general optimism about his performance, with his fastball speed back up in the mid-90s.
Morosi thinks the San Diego Padres are going to be in on Syndergaard. Previously, the Yankees had been mentioned.
2023 featured two stops for Syndergaard, the Dodgers and Guardians. His performacnes were fairly poor at both places, with a 7.16 ERA and 1.446 WHIP with the Dodgers, and a 5.40 ERA and 7.34 WHIP with the Guardians.
Without an existing contract to fall back on, Syndergaard has his back against the wall to some degree. Wherever he ends up, his performances in spring training will be worthwhile to watch.