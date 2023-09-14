MLB Rumors: Grading the top 3 items on the Boston Red Sox's offseason wish list
On Thursday, the Boston Red Sox shockingly fired chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. Here are three things that are prominently on their offseason wish list, headlined by replacing Bloom.
MLB Rumors: Red Sox must find Chaim Bloom’s replacement
The immediate speculation after the Red Sox fired Chaim Bloom was that the team would hire Theo Epstein to replace him. That, to my knowledge, is not happening. Nor is it something that the team is considering.
It’s unclear who the Red Sox are considering for the position, though one candidate who could make sense is Arizona Diamondbacks assistant general manager Amiel Sawdaye. He has interviewed for numerous general manager positions in recent years and spent 15 seasons in Boston before leaving for Arizona.
It’s just my own speculation, of course. I don’t know if Sawdaye is on their list or not. But considering his ties to the organization, and how respected he is across baseball, it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise to see him interviewed in the coming weeks.
But this job, even with the payroll restrictions, figures to be coveted. So there will be plenty of competition.