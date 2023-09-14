MLB Rumors: Grading the top 3 items on the Boston Red Sox's offseason wish list
On Thursday, the Boston Red Sox shockingly fired chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. Here are three things that are prominently on their offseason wish list, headlined by replacing Bloom.
MLB Rumors: Red Sox must improve the pitching staff
The Red Sox’s offense, at least statistically, has been one of the better units in baseball this season, ranking seventh in OPS (.765) and eighth in runs scored (723). But it’s been the pitching staff that has really let them down.
This season, the Red Sox have a team ERA of 4.57 that ranks 21st in baseball. Their rotation has a 4.86 ERA, which ranks 23rd, and their bullpen has a 4.30 ERA, which ranks 20th in baseball. And while the team has exceeded expectations in 2023, their pitching staff has to be better in 2024 for the team to contend in the American League.
For starters, the Red Sox must determine what to do with Corey Kluber and his $11 million club option, but his numbers this season – a 7.04 ERA in 15 games (nine starts) – would seem to indicate that will be an easy decision for the new head of baseball operations.
But the Red Sox need to be aggressive in addressing its pitching staff this winter, targeting both starters and relievers. They can’t afford more high-priced, aging veterans. A temporary bandaid isn’t going to solve their long-term problems, and this season further underscored that.