MLB rumors: Brand new team in on Bellinger, Cubs in on massive name, E-Rod market heat, more
- Yankees and nearly half the MLB want Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- Eduardo Rodriguez market heating up
- The Cubs are keyed in on pitching free agent
- New team is in on trying to sign Cody Bellinger
By Josh Wilson
Eduardo Rodgiguez deal expected to come soon
Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that Eduardo Rodriguez's market is heating up. Morosi reports that the pitcher is aggressively trying to find his new home, in Nashville meeting with various teams.
He hints that Rodriguez is expected to ink a deal with a team before Shohei Ohtani does. Much remains to be seen about Ohtani's timeline, with the most recent news being that he traveled to Florida to visit with the Toronto Blue Jays.
That timeline, though, might indicate teams that think they have no shot at signing Ohtani will be the more likely to land Rodriguez. Few teams could afford both players, and Rodriguez would be a good consolation prize to any team that needs to shore up pitching.
Last year across 26 starts, Rodriguez put up a 3.30 ERA and 1.153 WHIP. He ranked in the 92nd percentile in pitching run value.