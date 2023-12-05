MLB rumors: Brand new team in on Bellinger, Cubs in on massive name, E-Rod market heat, more
- Yankees and nearly half the MLB want Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- Eduardo Rodriguez market heating up
- The Cubs are keyed in on pitching free agent
- New team is in on trying to sign Cody Bellinger
By Josh Wilson
Isiah Kiner-Falefa drawing a huge market
Isiah Kiner-Falefa played just about every position for the New York Yankees last season. Technically, his ERA+ is 209. It's a wonder teams aren't scouting him for his arm.
Kiner-Falefa was bounced from shortstop where he played most of his games with the Yankees in 2022, but remained a team player, eager to get in the game in whatever capacity the team would use him. He saw some run at various infield positions throughout 2023, but mostly emerged as an outfielder due to team need despite never having played any of the three positions in the majors before that point.
Kiner-Falefa's willingness to be a team player has earned him plenty of interest as a free agent, with as many as 12 teams looking into signing him according to Jon Heyman. The Yankees are among the teams in on him, hopeful to bring him back to the Bronx.
Get the Photoshops humming, because IKF could end up anywhere.