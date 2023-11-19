MLB rumors: Braves big moves coming, Yankees not hopeful for Shohei, Yamamoto geo preference
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Pacific preference has been reported, but causing questions
- Yankees appear ready to give up on Shohei Ohtani in free agency
- The Braves are setting up for something big
By Josh Wilson
Braves working up to a big move?
The Atlanta Braves put forth one of the most dominant regular seasons in recent memory in 2023. In the end, that fact will long be forgotten since the Braves were eliminated in the NLDS after securing a first-round bye by the Philadelphia Phillies, a fate that is beginning to feel annually destined.
If you thought the Braves would rest on the regular season laurels moving forward, think again. Alex Anthopoulos has already made big moves including seven players sent out via trades and seven via non-tendering, including a trade that moved Kyle Wright and Nick Anderson to the Royals, making the team's need for pitching even more clear.
Ken Rosenthal thinks these moves are just table-setting for something bigger. In his latest column for The Athletic, Rosenthal said one agent he spoke to said the moves are calculated and methodical with a specific purpose in mind (subscription required). That purpose, though, is up for debate.
Rosenthal suggests he feels a free agent spend is most likely, with pitchers like Aaron Nola and Sonny Gray the most easily predictible splashes to come through.
It's clear that at present, though, things are open-ended, with just the Braves able to tie things up. A trade or free agent play is certainly likely to happen, and it appears likely to involve starting pitching.
Buckle up!