MLB rumors: Braves big moves coming, Yankees not hopeful for Shohei, Yamamoto geo preference
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Pacific preference has been reported, but causing questions
- Yankees appear ready to give up on Shohei Ohtani in free agency
- The Braves are setting up for something big
By Josh Wilson
Yankees seem to be looking past Shohei Ohtani in free agency
Along the same lines, Shohei Ohtani's preference for the Pacific appears to be taken more seriously.
The New York Yankees may pursue Shohei Ohtani this offseason, but even their front office is acknowledging how much of a longshot it is that the megastar two-way player actually decides to come to New York. It's nothing personal, though, they believe the odds of Ohtani coming to the East Coast for any team are slim.
Interestingly, though, according to Jon Heyman, the Yankees are basing their opinion on Ohtani's unlikelihood to sign in New York off of a comment he made to them six years ago when they courted him out of Japan, when Ohtani told the organization he couldn't see himself living in a massive market like New York.
Six years is a long time to hold onto a comment, especially considering Ohtani had yet to live in America and his view of things could very well have changed by now. Personality is not necessarily a static trait, especially as one integrates into a new culture.
Regardless, the view of now is pessimistic with the Yankees as far as Ohtani is concerned. We already learned a bit ago that the Mets weren't going to aggressively pursue Ohtani.
And if the team can't even convince itself it's a real player for a massive free agent, can we really expect them to convince the player?