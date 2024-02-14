MLB Rumors: Braves Boras disadvantage, Alex Cora's future, Pirates-Bauer
- Braves-Boras disadvantage
- Alex Cora dodges questions about his future
- Pirates showing no interest in Trevor Bauer
MLB Rumors: Alex Cora dodges questions about his future
The Boston Red Sox have had a disappointing offseason, showing great restraint when it comes to spending money despite the fact that they're a big market team, and fielding a roster that doesn't come close to comparing with teams like the Orioles and Yankees who are set to be at the top of the AL East.
Disappointment has been a common theme of late for the Red Sox who have finished in last place in back-to-back seasons, and three times in the last four. They could be headed for more disappointment in the not-too-distant future with Alex Cora's contract nearing its end.
Cora's contract is up after the 2024 season. Cora won a World Series as Boston's manager in the 2018 season and has a reputation for being one of the best managers in the game. If things continue to go south for the Red Sox, he might be looking for another opportunity. When asked about his contract status, this is what he had to say.
"I do not want to talk about (my contract) right now ..." Cora said. "I do not want this season to be about me. This is about the Boston Red Sox and how we need to bounce back to be better and play in October. Obviously, it is something that is gonna come up through the season and I respect that. But I really do not want to talk too much about it."
Cora not wanting to talk about his future and focusing on the present is very understandable, but this does sound a little bit like a warning. If things don't get better, he'll test his options. We saw Craig Counsell receive a record-setting contract from the Cubs this offseason. Cora could be in line for a similar type of deal this offseason based on how he is perceived around the league.