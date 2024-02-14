MLB Rumors: Braves Boras disadvantage, Alex Cora's future, Pirates-Bauer
- Braves-Boras disadvantage
- Alex Cora dodges questions about his future
- Pirates showing no interest in Trevor Bauer
MLB Rumors: Braves at disadvantage with Scott Boras
Scott Boras is an agent who represents a large majority of MLB's best players and is known for getting the most money possible for his clients. He's also known for taking his time. The top four players remaining on the free agent market right now are all represented by Boras.
Dealing with an agent who takes forever to agree to a deal and gets every last cent possible for his client are two things Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos has absolutely no interest in dealing with.
Anthopoulos has developed a reputation for doing things his own way and on his timeline. Anthopoulos likes to sign players to extensions and avoid the free agent market when it comes to big free agents. Virtually his entire core right now is inked on long-term extensions, while he's been completely fine letting players like Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson walk away in free agency.
When thinking about what the Braves did this offseason, they opted to trade for and immediately extend Chris Sale. This came as a big shocker as Atlanta did not land Dylan Cease, a Georgia native, and better pitcher. Sale, a player not represented by Boras, signed what looks like a team-friendly extension right away. There's virtually no chance Cease, a Boras-repped client, would've done the same.
Signing players to extensions might come with slightly more risk but it means the Braves have avoided paying top dollar to keep their players around. As evidenced by their six straight division titles, it's safe to say Anthopoulos knows what he's doing.
Anthopoulos doesn't completely avoid Boras clients, but it's clear that he prefers to not deal with the shrewd agent. Just look at what Ken Rosenthal had to say in his latest for The Athletic (subscription required). "If a Boras client fits their M.O., they sign him. If not, they figure out something else." If a Boras client is open to signing with the Braves on Anthopoulos' terms, he's open to it. If not, they'll almost always figure out an alternative solution.
Generally avoiding Boras puts the Braves at a disadvantage when it comes to the best free agents on the market, but that hasn't mattered at all in recent years.