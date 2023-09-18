MLB Rumors: Braves red flag, Brewers manager buzz, Red Sox breakout prospect
- The Atlanta Braves have a relatively obvious red flag to correct
- The latest of the Milwaukee Brewers and Craig Counsell
- A breakout prospect gives Red Sox fans hope for 2024
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: What's the latest on Brewers manager Craig Counsell?
As it turns out, Craig Counsell may not be leaving the Milwaukee Brewers after all. Counsell is in the final year of his contract and did not want to rework his deal prior to this season. He's unlikely to do so before the end of the Brewers playoff run, either, leading some in the industry to believe he has one foot out the door.
Not so fast, says MLB insider Bob Nightengale. This Milwaukee teams has reinvigorated Counsell's spirit, so much so that he may want to stick around beyond this season:
"Counsell, perhaps the leading candidate to win the NL Manager of the Year, is still trying to decide whether he wants to continue managing or take a break...He could remain in Milwaukee, where he surely would get a substantial raise. Or he could have a half-dozen teams − perhaps the New York Mets where his former boss, David Stearns, was hired to be president of baseball operations − bidding for his services."
As Nightengale notes, Counsell would be one of the top free-agent managers to hit the market in quite some time. He's one of the best skippers in the game, and he'd be instantly be linked to the New York Mets. Stearns is the executive who hired him in Milwaukee, and he'd be hard pressed to find another opening that fits as well as this one.