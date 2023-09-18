MLB Rumors: Braves red flag, Brewers manager buzz, Red Sox breakout prospect
MLB Rumors: Red Sox star prospect is one to watch, not just Marcelo Mayer
Marcelo Mayer is one of the top prospects in baseball, and the former Chaim Bloom draft pick has a bright future in Boston. However, he is not the prospect Keith Law of The Athletic described as the "biggest breakout prospect in all of the minors".
No, that would be outfielder Roman Anthony, who at just 19 years old will finish his first professional season in Double-A, which is rather surprising given his ceiling wasn't previously considered this high. Boston has a diamond in the rough, which they can thank Bloom's front office for, even if he's not there to reap the reward.
Anthony is rated as the team's No. 2 prospect right behind the more proven Mayer, though MLB Pipeline believes he could have Anthony Rizzo potential:
"His combination of bat speed, strength and the leverage in his still-projectable 6-foot-3 frame give Anthony well above-average raw power. He has tightened his left-handed stroke and toned down what was an aggressive approach without losing his ability to do damage, and he walked more than he struck out in his 20-game pro debut. He has a similar offensive profile to fellow Stoneman Douglas product and 2007 Red Sox sixth-rounder Anthony Rizzo at the same stage of their careers, though Anthony is a far better athlete."
If Anthony can contribute anything close to Rizzo's output with the Red Sox, consider this former second-round selection to be the steal of the draft.