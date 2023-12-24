MLB Rumors: Shocking Braves trade, Red Sox disappointment, Padres’ Japanese swing
MLB Rumors: Braves trade package for Framber Valdez proposed
Promises of an aggressive offseason are still ringing in the heads of Atlanta Braves fans this offseason. However, the big moves, specifically ones that would address the roster's biggest need in starting pitching, have yet to completely happen yet.
Though Alex Anthopoulos has promised that he's still manning the kitchen and appears ready to cook at any moment, fans are growing at least slightly impatient waiting for a big splash. Some would like a Dylan Cease trade, others would love a Jordan Montgomery signing, and there are plenty of other moves in-between.
But what if there's a trade target that some haven't considered?
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported this past week that the Houston Astros will listen to calls for a Framber Valdez trade, even if they aren't actively looking to deal the 30-year-old with two years left of club control. More importantly, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report then named the Braves as the No. 5 landing spot for Valdez in a trade, proposing the following package to make the deal.
Even though the Braves' farm system is in the bottom-fifth of the league in terms of rankings, they have a plethora of young pitching that could be enticing to the Astros in such a situation, looking to get younger in the rotation with players who have far more club control and won't soon be looking for a big payday.
For the Braves, the trade would given them yet another high-caliber starter to pair with Spencer Strider and Max Fried atop the rotation, supplemented by Charlie Morton, Bryce Elder or whoever else.
The only drawback to this possibility, however, is that it might not totally fit Anthopoulos' M.O. as a decision-maker. Houston isn't motivated to trade Valdez, which will only raise the price to actually move him -- hence why Rymer proposes trading the organization's No. 1, 2 and 6 prospects for him. That sounds a little rich for the Braves' blood, right?
It's quite possible that's the case. But as Braves fans are anxious to see the club make a big move, especially in relation to the Dodgers' spending spree, it's another option to at least consider.