MLB Rumors: Braves trade buzz, Blake Snell surprise market, Yankees-Yamamoto truth
MLB Rumors: Yankees offer for Yoshinobu Yamamoto showed lack of commitment
On the surface, some might believe that the New York Yankees made as serious of an offer for Japanese ace free agent Yoshinobu Yamamoto as anyone, even the Los Angeles Dodgers, who ultimately signed the decorated 25-year-old hurler to a 12-year, $325 million contract.
However, as reports and details of the Yankees' offer continue to surface, it's looking a bit worse for Brian Cashman and Co. about their actual intentions when it comes to Yamamoto.
While Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic ($) conceded that a desire to play for the Dodgers -- much like Shohei Ohtani, his new teammate -- may have been a trump card for Yamamoto, the fact that the Yankees didn't offer a $50 million signing bonus, didn't look to set a total value record, and had an earlier opt-out indicating a potentially lesser commitment for New York, is notable.
"The Yankees offered Yamamoto 10 years, $300 million — an AAV of $30 million, as opposed to the Dodgers’ $27.08 million. The opt-out in their deal was after the fifth year, and the salaries each year were the same, with no money backloaded. So, including a posting fee of $46.875 million to Yamamoto’s Japanese club, the Orix Buffaloes, the Yankees were ready to commit to a total payout of nearly $200 million over five years, knowing Yamamoto then might opt out."
Again, the fact that Yamamoto simply wanted to play for the Dodgers more so than the Yankees or even the crosstown Mets may have truly been the biggest factor. However, the Yankees' offer differing in such key manners from LA's or what has been reported about the Mets feels like the Pinstripes may not have been as all-in on the potential signing.
And as a result, even after landing Juan Soto even trade, Yankees fans are still waiting for the club to make another splash to get the club back into World Series contention. With how direly they need pitching upgrades, it's disappointing that move wasn't Yamamoto, no matter which reason you choose to believe was most crucial in that not materializing.