MLB rumors: Brewers relocation update, Red Sox advancing GM discussions, questionable Guardians update
- Guardians managerial candidacy is clearly far from resolved
- Another Red Sox GM candidate has emerged
- The Brewers got a positive update in regards to their stadium
By Josh Wilson
Guardians managerial vacancy features plenty of theories and reports
Outlets covering the Guardians have pointed to a former scout who took to X (formerly Twitter) to detail one candidate the Guardians are supposedly looking at: Troy Snitker. It should be noted that the source of the information is a former scout, Will Joyce, passing along what he heard from a, "former scouting buddy." It's difficult to assess the credibility or reliability of that information that has passed through at least two people.
Snitker is the son of Brian Snitker who is the current manager of the Atlanta Braves and currently coaches with the Houston Astros.
More ostensibly credible reporting has come out on other candidates, including first base coach in Toronto, Mark Budzinski. Scott Mitchell of TSN in Canada reports that the Mets and Guardians are both after him as a potential candidate for their open manager roles.
Budzinski has managing experience at Single-A and Double-A (in the Cleveland system) and before being hired by the Blue Jays in 2018 as first base coach, he spent a year on staff with the Guardians. Managing in Cleveland would be a notable return for Budzinksi who also spent meaningful years as a minor league player in the same organization.
In his coaching stint for Cleveland he was tasked with, "preparation, player performance and on-field pre-game work," while also assisting players moving up from minors to majors.