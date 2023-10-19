MLB rumors: Brewers relocation update, Red Sox advancing GM discussions, questionable Guardians update
Red Sox general manager has clear front-runner now
Craig Breslow has been with the Chicago Cubs since 2019, but after winning a World Series with the Red Sox in 2013, how could he not take a serious look at the job available in Boston?
On Wednesday, Patrick Mooney reported that Breslow and the Red Sox are in, "advanced discussions," on his candidacy for the executive role left vacant by Chaim Bloom's firing (subscription required).
Mooney seems to indicate that some of the factors with the Sox search, including the fact that Boston is not a, "blank canvas," could force Breslow -- as well as any candidate -- to think deeply about whether they want the job. One key note, though, is that Breslow does still live in suburban Boston.
Furthermore, Mooney reminds readers that the Red Sox could even pursue an arrangement with two executives, leaving the door open for the Cubs to persuade Breslow to stay with a substantial raise. Breslow has a strong relationship with people in the Cubs organization.
Currently, Breslow was the Director of Strategic Initiatives for Baseball Operations, a role Theo Epstein first hired him for. Epstein, of course, had familiarity from his days as Red Sox CEO with Breslow. After that role, the Cubs promoted him to Director of Pitching as well as Special Assistant to the President and General Manager.
A logical next step for Breslow would be a management role, and what better opportunity than to help win the Red Sox another World Series, this time in his post-playing career?