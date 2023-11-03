MLB Rumors: Bryce Harper extension, Juan Soto-Yankees buzz, Cardinals reunion?
- Bryce Harper extension isn't out of the question for Phillies
- Yankees are favorites to land Juan Soto if he's traded
- Lance Lynn is headed for free agency, which puts him on Cardinals' radar
MLB Rumors: Yankees named favorites to land Juan Soto in potential trade
David Cone, a five-time champion and former Cy Young winner, played a little over five years with the New York Yankees in the late 90s. Now, he is the team's color commentator. When asked who might have interest in a potential Juan Soto trade on the Toeing the Slab podcast, he didn't pull out any surprises.
"I think the Yankees would be highly motivated in that sort of a situation."
The San Diego Padres are expected to cut costs after a disappointing 2023 campaign. Juan Soto will play the final year of his current contract in 2024 at an arbitration rate expected to land in the vicinity of $30 million. If the Padres don't plan to drop a bag on Soto's long-term rights, expect him to become the offseason's hottest trade candidate.
Naturally, the Yankees are a strong favorite to contend for Soto's services if he does become available. New York is coming off a disappointing season too, only the Yankees are blessed with deeper pockets and a franchise built on historic star power. The idea of pairing Soto with Aaron Judge in the middle of the lineup is tantalizing, and the Yankees' best path back to contention is an influx of proven winners.
Soto held up his end of the bargain for the Padres last season, slashing .275/.410/.519 with 35 home runs and 109 RBIs in 568 at-bats. He appeared in all 162 games for San Diego, earning his third All-Star berth. He turned 25 nine days ago. Assuming the Yankees are comfortable splurging on Soto's next contract, he would be a smart trade investment.