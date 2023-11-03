MLB Rumors: Bryce Harper extension, Juan Soto-Yankees buzz, Cardinals reunion?
- Bryce Harper extension isn't out of the question for Phillies
- Yankees are favorites to land Juan Soto if he's traded
- Lance Lynn is headed for free agency, which puts him on Cardinals' radar
MLB Rumors: Bryce Harper extension is still possibility for Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies face an offseason of difficult financial decisions. It all starts, of course, with the two primary free agents — RHP Aaron Nola and 1B Rhys Hoskins. Nola is expected to command in the $200 million ballpark as an ironman ace with postseason experience. Hoskins, even after a year of injury rehab, still figures to demand a healthy price tag due the power behind his swing.
It's clear the Phillies' front office is willing to spend big for a winner, but the flip side to that coin is that the front office has already spent a lot of money. Trea Turner's 11-year deal already looks dicey. Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos, J.T. Realmuto, Zack Wheeler — that isn't a cheap core.
The main attraction, of course, is Bryce Harper. He signed a 13-year, $330 million contract ahead of the 2019 season with zero opt-outs. He viewed it as a commitment to Philadelphia, the franchise and the fanbase. But, as his agent Scott Boras told Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman of The Show, there's still a chance Harper renegotiates the terms of his deal eventually.
"No, (it’s not crazy), Bryce has mentioned that he wants to sit down with ownership in time and talk about… he wants to achieve all of his goals in Philadelphia. He obviously wants to play into his early 40s. He has all those goals, he wants to really do everything he can to put up Hall of Fame numbers. I think he’s committed to the game, committed to his city. All those conversations will be coming forward at an appropriate time."
It appears that Harper and ownership will, at some point, talk numbers on his contract. The two-time MVP has already outperformed that contract and he has become the most beloved sports figure in Philadelphia, to boot. The Phillies were a couple solid at-bats away from a second straight World Series berth. It's clear Harper can help Philadelphia win important games. There's every reason to keep him content if you're Dave Dombrowski and the Phillies front office.
By that same token, Harper can't really force the Phils' hand here. He's under contract through 2031. He's not going anywhere in the near future.