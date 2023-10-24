MLB rumors: Buck Showalter's next job, Red Sox rumblings, Kim Ng's doomed fate
- Ex-Mets manager Buck Showalter ventures out to the West Coast
- Another candidate bows out of Boston
- Was Kim Ng's fate sealed in Miami?
MLB rumors: Buck Showalter named a candidate for Angels manager job
In early October, rumors spread about ex-Mets manager Buck Showalter eyeing the open Angels manager position.
Now, those rumors have been confirmed. MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported that Showalter is considered a candidate for the Angels' job on Tuesday.
Four years ago, the Angels interviewed Showalter for the manager position but picked Joe Maddon instead.
Showalter and Angels general manager Perry Minasian have some history together from their joint stint with the Texas Rangers, though Minasian's future in Los Angeles isn't set in stone for 2024.
Showalter was fired with a year remaining on his three-year contract and had led the Mets to a 74-87 record in 2023. He's clearly jockeying for another managerial position after his disappointing final season in Queens.
A plethora of changes could be coming to the Angels this winter -- Showalter just might be one of them.